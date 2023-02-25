Saturday's contest that pits the Chicago State Cougars (4-22) against the Hartford Hawks (2-24) at Jones Convocation Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-59 in favor of Chicago State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Hawks lost their last outing 58-51 against Merrimack on Thursday.

Hartford vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Hartford vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Chicago State 69, Hartford 59

Hartford Schedule Analysis

  • The Hawks haven't registered a victory this season against a Division 1 opponent.
  • Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Hartford is 0-16 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most defeats.

Hartford Performance Insights

  • The Hawks are being outscored by 23.7 points per game, with a -616 scoring differential overall. They put up 46 points per game (361st in college basketball), and give up 69.7 per contest (304th in college basketball).
  • At home, the Hawks score 55.3 points per game. On the road, they average 41.4.
  • Hartford is allowing fewer points at home (65.8 per game) than on the road (71.3).
  • While the Hawks are averaging 46 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, tallying 54.6 a contest.

