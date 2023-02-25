Hartford vs. Chicago State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Chicago State Cougars (4-22) against the Hartford Hawks (2-24) at Jones Convocation Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-59 in favor of Chicago State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Hawks lost their last outing 58-51 against Merrimack on Thursday.
Hartford vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Hartford vs. Chicago State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Chicago State 69, Hartford 59
Hartford Schedule Analysis
- The Hawks haven't registered a victory this season against a Division 1 opponent.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Hartford is 0-16 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most defeats.
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Hartford Performance Insights
- The Hawks are being outscored by 23.7 points per game, with a -616 scoring differential overall. They put up 46 points per game (361st in college basketball), and give up 69.7 per contest (304th in college basketball).
- At home, the Hawks score 55.3 points per game. On the road, they average 41.4.
- Hartford is allowing fewer points at home (65.8 per game) than on the road (71.3).
- While the Hawks are averaging 46 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, tallying 54.6 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.