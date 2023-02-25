Saturday's contest that pits the Chicago State Cougars (4-22) against the Hartford Hawks (2-24) at Jones Convocation Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-59 in favor of Chicago State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Hawks lost their last outing 58-51 against Merrimack on Thursday.

Hartford vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Hartford vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Chicago State 69, Hartford 59

Hartford Schedule Analysis

The Hawks haven't registered a victory this season against a Division 1 opponent.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Hartford is 0-16 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most defeats.

Hartford Performance Insights