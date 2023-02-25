Quinnipiac vs. Siena Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Saturday's game that pits the Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-8) versus the Siena Saints (17-10) at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 64-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Quinnipiac, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on February 25.
The Bobcats' last outing was a 63-58 loss to Niagara on Thursday.
Quinnipiac vs. Siena Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
Quinnipiac vs. Siena Score Prediction
- Prediction: Quinnipiac 64, Siena 61
Quinnipiac Schedule Analysis
- On November 27, the Bobcats picked up their best win of the season, a 67-64 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 203) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Quinnipiac is 18-2 (.900%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
Quinnipiac 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-59 at home over Yale (No. 207) on December 7
- 68-63 at home over Siena (No. 219) on January 28
- 66-60 on the road over Fairfield (No. 249) on February 11
- 52-38 on the road over Manhattan (No. 259) on January 26
- 69-55 at home over Manhattan (No. 259) on December 19
Quinnipiac Performance Insights
- The Bobcats put up 62.3 points per game (241st in college basketball) while allowing 54.8 per contest (12th in college basketball). They have a +202 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game.
- In MAAC action, Quinnipiac has averaged 0.1 more points (62.4) than overall (62.3) in 2022-23.
- The Bobcats are scoring more points at home (64.6 per game) than on the road (60.2).
- Quinnipiac is conceding fewer points at home (49.9 per game) than away (60.2).
- The Bobcats are compiling 64.1 points per game in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 62.3.
