Saturday's game that pits the Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-8) versus the Siena Saints (17-10) at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 64-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Quinnipiac, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on February 25.

The Bobcats' last outing was a 63-58 loss to Niagara on Thursday.

Quinnipiac vs. Siena Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

Quinnipiac vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac 64, Siena 61

Quinnipiac Schedule Analysis

On November 27, the Bobcats picked up their best win of the season, a 67-64 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 203) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Quinnipiac is 18-2 (.900%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Quinnipiac 2022-23 Best Wins

75-59 at home over Yale (No. 207) on December 7

68-63 at home over Siena (No. 219) on January 28

66-60 on the road over Fairfield (No. 249) on February 11

52-38 on the road over Manhattan (No. 259) on January 26

69-55 at home over Manhattan (No. 259) on December 19

Quinnipiac Performance Insights