Sacred Heart vs. Cent. Conn. St. Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-13) and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-19) at William H. Pitt Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-55 and heavily favors Sacred Heart to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
Last time out, the Pioneers lost 58-55 to Saint Francis (BKN) on Thursday.
Sacred Heart vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut
Sacred Heart vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sacred Heart 67, Cent. Conn. St. 55
Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis
- The Pioneers' signature victory this season came against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 122) in our computer rankings. The Pioneers secured the 71-62 win at home on January 21.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Sacred Heart is 10-9 (.526%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.
Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-67 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 122) on February 16
- 69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 243) on December 11
- 65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 305) on February 2
- 76-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 325) on January 14
- 70-56 on the road over Stonehill (No. 342) on January 8
Sacred Heart Performance Insights
- The Pioneers average 62.5 points per game (236th in college basketball) while giving up 59.6 per contest (58th in college basketball). They have a +75 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
- With 67.2 points per game in NEC tilts, Sacred Heart is tallying 4.7 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (62.5 PPG).
- The Pioneers post 64.2 points per game at home, compared to 62.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.
- Sacred Heart allows 58.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 60.8 in road games.
- The Pioneers' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 65.9 points per contest compared to the 62.5 they've averaged this season.
