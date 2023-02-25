Saturday's game between the Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-13) and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-19) at William H. Pitt Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-55 and heavily favors Sacred Heart to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

Last time out, the Pioneers lost 58-55 to Saint Francis (BKN) on Thursday.

Sacred Heart vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut

Sacred Heart vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacred Heart 67, Cent. Conn. St. 55

Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis

The Pioneers' signature victory this season came against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 122) in our computer rankings. The Pioneers secured the 71-62 win at home on January 21.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Sacred Heart is 10-9 (.526%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.

Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins

70-67 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 122) on February 16

69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 243) on December 11

65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 305) on February 2

76-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 325) on January 14

70-56 on the road over Stonehill (No. 342) on January 8

Sacred Heart Performance Insights