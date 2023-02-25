UConn vs. DePaul Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the UConn Huskies (24-5) and the DePaul Blue Demons (15-14) at Wintrust Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-64, with heavily favored UConn taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Huskies' most recent outing was a 69-64 loss to St. John's (NY) on Tuesday.
UConn vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UConn vs. DePaul Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 79, DePaul 64
UConn Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies' signature win of the season came in an 86-79 victory against the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 27.
- The Huskies have 12 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 19/AP Poll)) on November 14
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 15/AP Poll)) on February 18
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 15/AP Poll)) on January 29
- 78-50 over Duke (No. 11/AP Poll)) on November 25
- 62-60 at home over Creighton (No. 15) on February 15
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game, with a +500 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.8 points per game (26th in college basketball) and give up 59.5 per contest (58th in college basketball).
- In conference play, UConn is scoring fewer points (74.3 per game) than it is overall (76.8) in 2022-23.
- The Huskies average 78.7 points per game at home, and 72.9 away.
- UConn is giving up more points at home (59.3 per game) than on the road (57.5).
- While the Huskies are scoring 76.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 68.7 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.