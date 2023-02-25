Saturday's contest between the UConn Huskies (24-5) and the DePaul Blue Demons (15-14) at Wintrust Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-64, with heavily favored UConn taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Huskies' most recent outing was a 69-64 loss to St. John's (NY) on Tuesday.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UConn vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 79, DePaul 64

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies' signature win of the season came in an 86-79 victory against the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 27.

The Huskies have 12 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 19/AP Poll)) on November 14

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 15/AP Poll)) on February 18

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 15/AP Poll)) on January 29

78-50 over Duke (No. 11/AP Poll)) on November 25

62-60 at home over Creighton (No. 15) on February 15

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UConn Performance Insights