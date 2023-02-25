Saturday's contest between the UConn Huskies (24-5) and the DePaul Blue Demons (15-14) at Wintrust Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-64, with heavily favored UConn taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Huskies' most recent outing was a 69-64 loss to St. John's (NY) on Tuesday.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX

UConn vs. DePaul Score Prediction

  • Prediction: UConn 79, DePaul 64

UConn Schedule Analysis

  • The Huskies' signature win of the season came in an 86-79 victory against the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 27.
  • The Huskies have 12 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the country.
  • Against Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 19/AP Poll)) on November 14
  • 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 15/AP Poll)) on February 18
  • 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 15/AP Poll)) on January 29
  • 78-50 over Duke (No. 11/AP Poll)) on November 25
  • 62-60 at home over Creighton (No. 15) on February 15

UConn Performance Insights

  • The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game, with a +500 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.8 points per game (26th in college basketball) and give up 59.5 per contest (58th in college basketball).
  • In conference play, UConn is scoring fewer points (74.3 per game) than it is overall (76.8) in 2022-23.
  • The Huskies average 78.7 points per game at home, and 72.9 away.
  • UConn is giving up more points at home (59.3 per game) than on the road (57.5).
  • While the Huskies are scoring 76.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 68.7 points per contest.

