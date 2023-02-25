How to Watch the UConn vs. DePaul Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (15-14) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the UConn Huskies (24-5) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
UConn vs. DePaul Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies put up just 4.7 more points per game (76.8) than the Blue Demons allow their opponents to score (72.1).
- UConn has a 23-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.
- When it scores more than 72.1 points, UConn is 15-2.
- The Blue Demons put up 17.8 more points per game (77.3) than the Huskies give up (59.5).
- DePaul has a 15-12 record when scoring more than 59.5 points.
- DePaul is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 76.8 points.
- The Blue Demons are making 35.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (35.2%).
- The Huskies' 50.1 shooting percentage from the field is 5.3 higher than the Blue Demons have conceded.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2023
|Creighton
|W 62-60
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|2/18/2023
|@ Villanova
|W 60-51
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|2/21/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|L 69-64
|XL Center
|2/25/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|2/27/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.