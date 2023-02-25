The DePaul Blue Demons (15-14) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the UConn Huskies (24-5) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

UConn vs. DePaul Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies put up just 4.7 more points per game (76.8) than the Blue Demons allow their opponents to score (72.1).
  • UConn has a 23-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.
  • When it scores more than 72.1 points, UConn is 15-2.
  • The Blue Demons put up 17.8 more points per game (77.3) than the Huskies give up (59.5).
  • DePaul has a 15-12 record when scoring more than 59.5 points.
  • DePaul is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 76.8 points.
  • The Blue Demons are making 35.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (35.2%).
  • The Huskies' 50.1 shooting percentage from the field is 5.3 higher than the Blue Demons have conceded.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/15/2023 Creighton W 62-60 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
2/18/2023 @ Villanova W 60-51 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
2/21/2023 St. John's (NY) L 69-64 XL Center
2/25/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
2/27/2023 Xavier - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

