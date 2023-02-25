The DePaul Blue Demons (15-14) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the UConn Huskies (24-5) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UConn vs. DePaul Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up just 4.7 more points per game (76.8) than the Blue Demons allow their opponents to score (72.1).

UConn has a 23-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.

When it scores more than 72.1 points, UConn is 15-2.

The Blue Demons put up 17.8 more points per game (77.3) than the Huskies give up (59.5).

DePaul has a 15-12 record when scoring more than 59.5 points.

DePaul is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 76.8 points.

The Blue Demons are making 35.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (35.2%).

The Huskies' 50.1 shooting percentage from the field is 5.3 higher than the Blue Demons have conceded.

UConn Schedule