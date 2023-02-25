Saturday's contest features the Yale Bulldogs (11-14) and the Cornell Big Red (10-15) matching up at Newman Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 62-61 win for Yale according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Bulldogs' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 68-42 loss to Princeton.

Yale vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Yale vs. Cornell Score Prediction

Prediction: Yale 62, Cornell 61

Yale Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on January 7, the Bulldogs defeated the Harvard Crimson (No. 75 in our computer rankings) by a score of 71-70.

Yale has seven losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

Yale 2022-23 Best Wins

58-46 at home over Boston University (No. 112) on December 13

60-58 at home over Drexel (No. 117) on December 11

73-65 over New Mexico State (No. 192) on November 25

55-46 on the road over Maine (No. 198) on November 19

72-59 on the road over Brown (No. 238) on January 16

Yale Performance Insights