Yale vs. Cornell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Yale Bulldogs (11-14) and the Cornell Big Red (10-15) matching up at Newman Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 62-61 win for Yale according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Bulldogs' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 68-42 loss to Princeton.
Yale vs. Cornell Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Yale vs. Cornell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Yale 62, Cornell 61
Yale Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on January 7, the Bulldogs defeated the Harvard Crimson (No. 75 in our computer rankings) by a score of 71-70.
- Yale has seven losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.
Yale 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-46 at home over Boston University (No. 112) on December 13
- 60-58 at home over Drexel (No. 117) on December 11
- 73-65 over New Mexico State (No. 192) on November 25
- 55-46 on the road over Maine (No. 198) on November 19
- 72-59 on the road over Brown (No. 238) on January 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Yale Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs' -169 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 59.2 points per game (289th in college basketball) while allowing 66 per contest (229th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Yale is putting up fewer points (56.4 per game) than it is overall (59.2) in 2022-23.
- The Bulldogs score 59.2 points per game at home, and 58 away.
- Yale gives up 64.6 points per game at home, and 67.2 on the road.
- The Bulldogs are putting up 56.7 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 2.5 fewer points than their average for the season (59.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.