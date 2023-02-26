Hartford vs. Chicago State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Chicago State Cougars (5-22) and Hartford Hawks (2-25) matching up at Jones Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Chicago State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Cougars will seek another victory over the Hawks following a 79-60 win on Saturday.
Hartford vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
Hartford vs. Chicago State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Chicago State 70, Hartford 58
Hartford Schedule Analysis
- The Hawks haven't secured a victory this season against a Division 1 team.
- Hartford has the second-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (18).
Hartford Performance Insights
- The Hawks have been outscored by 23.5 points per game (posting 46.5 points per game, 361st in college basketball, while conceding 70 per contest, 307th in college basketball) and have a -635 scoring differential.
- Hartford scores more in conference action (56 points per game) than overall (46.5).
- The Hawks average 55.3 points per game at home, and 42.5 away.
- Hartford gives up 65.8 points per game at home, and 71.7 away.
- The Hawks are putting up 57.6 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 46.5.
