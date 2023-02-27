The Boston Celtics (44-17) have two players on the injury report, including Jaylen Brown, for their matchup against the New York Knicks (35-27) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, February 27 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Celtics took care of business in their most recent matchup 110-107 against the 76ers on Saturday. Brown's team-leading 26 points led the Celtics in the victory.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Derrick White SG Questionable Ankle 12 3.3 3.8 Jaylen Brown SF Out Personal 26.5 7 3.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Evan Fournier: Questionable (Illness)

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and NBCS-BOS

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics put up 118.1 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 112.2 the Knicks give up.

When Boston totals more than 112.2 points, it is 34-6.

The Celtics have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 120 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.9 points more than the 118.1 they've scored this year.

Boston makes 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) at a 38% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.7 per game its opponents make at a 35.5% rate.

The Celtics rank third in the league by averaging 116 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are sixth in the NBA, allowing 109.4 points per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 223

