Grant Williams will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the New York Knicks.

Williams tallied four points in his last game, which ended in a 110-107 win versus the 76ers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Williams' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.6 6.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 5.2 Assists -- 1.8 2.6 PRA -- 15.2 14.3 PR 11.5 13.4 11.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Grant Williams' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Grant Williams Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 9.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Celtics rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.8. His opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Knicks have allowed 112.2 points per game, which is eighth-best in the league.

The Knicks give up 43.2 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 10th-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.7 assists per game.

Conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

Grant Williams vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 22 6 2 0 2 0 0 11/5/2022 28 12 4 1 2 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Williams or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.