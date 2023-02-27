How to Watch the UConn vs. Xavier Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 27
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Xavier Musketeers (7-21) will try to stop an 18-game losing skid when visiting the UConn Huskies (25-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network.
UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
UConn vs. Xavier Scoring Comparison
- The Musketeers put up an average of 55.3 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 59.8 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- When Xavier allows fewer than 76.6 points, it is 7-17.
- Xavier is 6-2 when it scores more than 59.8 points.
- The Huskies record 76.6 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 65.5 the Musketeers give up.
- UConn is 19-2 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
- UConn has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.3 points.
- This season the Huskies are shooting 49.8% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Musketeers concede.
- The Musketeers' 30 shooting percentage is 5.4 lower than the Huskies have given up.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Villanova
|W 60-51
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|2/21/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|L 69-64
|XL Center
|2/25/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 72-69
|Wintrust Arena
|2/27/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
