The Xavier Musketeers (7-21) will try to stop an 18-game losing skid when visiting the UConn Huskies (25-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

UConn vs. Xavier Scoring Comparison

  • The Musketeers put up an average of 55.3 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 59.8 the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • When Xavier allows fewer than 76.6 points, it is 7-17.
  • Xavier is 6-2 when it scores more than 59.8 points.
  • The Huskies record 76.6 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 65.5 the Musketeers give up.
  • UConn is 19-2 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
  • UConn has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.3 points.
  • This season the Huskies are shooting 49.8% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Musketeers concede.
  • The Musketeers' 30 shooting percentage is 5.4 lower than the Huskies have given up.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/18/2023 @ Villanova W 60-51 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
2/21/2023 St. John's (NY) L 69-64 XL Center
2/25/2023 @ DePaul W 72-69 Wintrust Arena
2/27/2023 Xavier - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

