The Xavier Musketeers (7-21) will try to stop an 18-game losing skid when visiting the UConn Huskies (25-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UConn vs. Xavier Scoring Comparison

The Musketeers put up an average of 55.3 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 59.8 the Huskies allow to opponents.

When Xavier allows fewer than 76.6 points, it is 7-17.

Xavier is 6-2 when it scores more than 59.8 points.

The Huskies record 76.6 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 65.5 the Musketeers give up.

UConn is 19-2 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

UConn has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.3 points.

This season the Huskies are shooting 49.8% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Musketeers concede.

The Musketeers' 30 shooting percentage is 5.4 lower than the Huskies have given up.

UConn Schedule