Monday's contest between the UConn Huskies (25-5) and the Xavier Musketeers (7-21) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-46 and heavily favors UConn to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 27.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Huskies claimed a 72-69 win against DePaul.

UConn vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

UConn vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 83, Xavier 46

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies picked up their signature win of the season on November 27, when they took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 6 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 86-79.

The Huskies have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (13).

UConn has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

The Huskies have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (six).

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 19/AP Poll)) on November 14

78-50 over Duke (No. 11/AP Poll)) on November 25

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 15/AP Poll)) on January 29

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 15/AP Poll)) on February 18

62-60 at home over Creighton (No. 13) on February 15

UConn Performance Insights