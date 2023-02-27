UConn vs. Xavier Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest between the UConn Huskies (25-5) and the Xavier Musketeers (7-21) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-46 and heavily favors UConn to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 27.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Huskies claimed a 72-69 win against DePaul.
UConn vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
UConn vs. Xavier Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 83, Xavier 46
UConn Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies picked up their signature win of the season on November 27, when they took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 6 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 86-79.
- The Huskies have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (13).
- UConn has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.
- The Huskies have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (six).
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 19/AP Poll)) on November 14
- 78-50 over Duke (No. 11/AP Poll)) on November 25
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 15/AP Poll)) on January 29
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 15/AP Poll)) on February 18
- 62-60 at home over Creighton (No. 13) on February 15
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies have a +503 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.8 points per game. They're putting up 76.6 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball and are giving up 59.8 per contest to rank 63rd in college basketball.
- With 74.2 points per game in Big East action, UConn is averaging 2.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (76.6 PPG).
- The Huskies are putting up 78.7 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.9 more points than they're averaging on the road (72.8).
- When playing at home, UConn is surrendering 0.9 more points per game (59.3) than away from home (58.4).
- The Huskies' offense has been much less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 66.5 points a contest compared to the 76.6 they've averaged this season.
