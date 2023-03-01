The UConn Huskies (23-4) have the third-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +600 on the moneyline.

The Huskies are on the road against the Villanova Wildcats. Gametime is set for 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 18.

Huskies NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

UConn Team Stats

This year, the Huskies are 12-1 at home with an 8-3 record on the road while going 3-0 in neutral-site games.

In Big East action, UConn is 15-1. It is 8-3 outside of conference play.

UConn is allowing 59.5 points per game this season (59th-ranked in college basketball), but it has really played well offensively, scoring 77.9 points per contest (19th-best).

UConn Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 11-4 | Q2 Record: 6-0 | Q3 Record: 6-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

11-4 | 6-0 | 6-0 | 0-0 UConn has 11 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UConn is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, UConn is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

