Cent. Conn. St. vs. LIU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-20) and Long Island Sharks (6-21) matching up at William H. Detrick Gymnasium has a projected final score of 63-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cent. Conn. St., who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
Last time out, the Blue Devils lost 56-45 to Sacred Heart on Saturday.
Cent. Conn. St. vs. LIU Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut
Cent. Conn. St. vs. LIU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cent. Conn. St. 63, LIU 60
Cent. Conn. St. Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Devils took down the No. 271-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Sacred Heart Pioneers, 79-64, on February 4, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Cent. Conn. St. is 7-14 (.333%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.
Cent. Conn. St. 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-54 at home over Bryant (No. 343) on December 3
- 60-43 on the road over LIU (No. 344) on January 19
- 64-60 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 349) on January 8
- 76-56 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 359) on November 23
- 72-55 at home over Hartford (No. 361) on February 8
Cent. Conn. St. Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils are being outscored by 7.2 points per game with a -194 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.1 points per game (319th in college basketball) and give up 64.3 per outing (180th in college basketball).
- Cent. Conn. St.'s offense has been more effective in NEC games this season, posting 58.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 57.1 PPG.
- The Blue Devils are scoring 60.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.3 more points than they're averaging in road games (54.3).
- Cent. Conn. St. is ceding 63.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.9 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (64.7).
- The Blue Devils have been racking up 59.1 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 57.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
