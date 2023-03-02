Thursday's contest between the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-20) and Long Island Sharks (6-21) matching up at William H. Detrick Gymnasium has a projected final score of 63-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cent. Conn. St., who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

Last time out, the Blue Devils lost 56-45 to Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. LIU Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Cent. Conn. St. vs. LIU Score Prediction

Prediction: Cent. Conn. St. 63, LIU 60

Cent. Conn. St. Schedule Analysis

The Blue Devils took down the No. 271-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Sacred Heart Pioneers, 79-64, on February 4, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Cent. Conn. St. is 7-14 (.333%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.

Cent. Conn. St. 2022-23 Best Wins

58-54 at home over Bryant (No. 343) on December 3

60-43 on the road over LIU (No. 344) on January 19

64-60 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 349) on January 8

76-56 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 359) on November 23

72-55 at home over Hartford (No. 361) on February 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Cent. Conn. St. Performance Insights