Thursday's contest at Leo D. Mahoney Arena has the Fairfield Stags (14-13) taking on the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-27) at 5:00 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-49 victory as our model heavily favors Fairfield.

In their last game on Thursday, the Stags earned a 73-57 win against Marist.

Fairfield vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairfield 71, Saint Peter's 49

Fairfield Schedule Analysis

The Stags captured their best win of the season on November 30, when they grabbed an 82-75 victory over the Fordham Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 97) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Fairfield is 12-6 (.667%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Fairfield 2022-23 Best Wins

49-43 at home over Iona (No. 115) on December 19

90-83 on the road over Dayton (No. 242) on December 7

62-52 on the road over Brown (No. 245) on November 7

52-50 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on January 7

43-34 on the road over Marist (No. 284) on January 14

Fairfield Performance Insights