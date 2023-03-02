Fairfield vs. Saint Peter's Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Leo D. Mahoney Arena has the Fairfield Stags (14-13) taking on the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-27) at 5:00 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-49 victory as our model heavily favors Fairfield.
In their last game on Thursday, the Stags earned a 73-57 win against Marist.
Fairfield vs. Saint Peter's Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Fairfield vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairfield 71, Saint Peter's 49
Fairfield Schedule Analysis
- The Stags captured their best win of the season on November 30, when they grabbed an 82-75 victory over the Fordham Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 97) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Fairfield is 12-6 (.667%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.
Fairfield 2022-23 Best Wins
- 49-43 at home over Iona (No. 115) on December 19
- 90-83 on the road over Dayton (No. 242) on December 7
- 62-52 on the road over Brown (No. 245) on November 7
- 52-50 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on January 7
- 43-34 on the road over Marist (No. 284) on January 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Fairfield Performance Insights
- The Stags have a +1 scoring differential, putting up 60.7 points per game (265th in college basketball) and allowing 60.7 (80th in college basketball).
- In conference tilts, Fairfield puts up fewer points per game (57.6) than its overall average (60.7).
- The Stags are scoring 59.7 points per game this season at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (61.6).
- In 2022-23, Fairfield is giving up 57.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 63.3.
- The Stags have been racking up 59.5 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 60.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.