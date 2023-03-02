Thursday's game that pits the Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-13) versus the Wagner Seahawks (13-13) at William H. Pitt Center has a projected final score of 66-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Sacred Heart, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Pioneers head into this game after a 56-45 win against Cent. Conn. St. on Saturday.

Sacred Heart vs. Wagner Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut

Sacred Heart vs. Wagner Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacred Heart 66, Wagner 60

Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis

The Pioneers registered their signature win of the season on February 16, when they beat the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, who rank No. 121 in our computer rankings, 70-67.

Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins

71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 121) on January 21

69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 241) on December 11

65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 300) on February 2

76-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 325) on January 14

66-61 at home over Stonehill (No. 342) on January 28

Sacred Heart Performance Insights