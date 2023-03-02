Sacred Heart vs. Wagner Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-13) versus the Wagner Seahawks (13-13) at William H. Pitt Center has a projected final score of 66-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Sacred Heart, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Pioneers head into this game after a 56-45 win against Cent. Conn. St. on Saturday.
Sacred Heart vs. Wagner Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut
Sacred Heart vs. Wagner Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sacred Heart 66, Wagner 60
Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis
- The Pioneers registered their signature win of the season on February 16, when they beat the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, who rank No. 121 in our computer rankings, 70-67.
Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 121) on January 21
- 69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 241) on December 11
- 65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 300) on February 2
- 76-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 325) on January 14
- 66-61 at home over Stonehill (No. 342) on January 28
Sacred Heart Performance Insights
- The Pioneers outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game (scoring 62.3 points per game to rank 241st in college basketball while giving up 59.1 per outing to rank 53rd in college basketball) and have a +86 scoring differential overall.
- Sacred Heart is tallying 66.5 points per game this season in conference games, which is 4.2 more points per game than its overall average (62.3).
- Offensively, the Pioneers have fared better in home games this season, posting 63.6 points per game, compared to 62.6 per game in road games.
- Sacred Heart is ceding 57.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.6 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (60.8).
- On offense, the Pioneers have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 65.1 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 62.3 they've racked up over the course of this year.
