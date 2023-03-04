Saturday's contest between the Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-8) and the Fairfield Stags (15-13) at People's United Center has a projected final score of 65-55 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Quinnipiac squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Stags came out on top in their most recent game 65-53 against Saint Peter's on Thursday.

Fairfield vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: People's United Center in Hamden, Connecticut

Fairfield vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Quinnipiac 65, Fairfield 55

Fairfield Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Fordham Rams, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Stags registered their best win of the season on November 30, an 82-75 road victory.

Fairfield 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 49-43 at home over Iona (No. 131) on December 19
  • 90-83 on the road over Dayton (No. 236) on December 7
  • 62-52 on the road over Brown (No. 246) on November 7
  • 52-50 at home over Manhattan (No. 254) on January 7
  • 73-57 at home over Marist (No. 270) on February 23

Fairfield Performance Insights

  • The Stags score 60.9 points per game (257th in college basketball) and allow 60.4 (76th in college basketball) for a +13 scoring differential overall.
  • Fairfield has averaged 3 fewer points in MAAC action (57.9) than overall (60.9).
  • The Stags are scoring fewer points at home (60.1 per game) than away (61.6).
  • Fairfield concedes 57.1 points per game at home, and 63.3 on the road.
  • In their previous 10 games, the Stags are scoring 59.6 points per contest, 1.3 fewer points than their season average (60.9).

