Saturday's contest between the Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-8) and the Fairfield Stags (15-13) at People's United Center has a projected final score of 65-55 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Quinnipiac squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Stags came out on top in their most recent game 65-53 against Saint Peter's on Thursday.

Fairfield vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: People's United Center in Hamden, Connecticut

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Fairfield vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac 65, Fairfield 55

Fairfield Schedule Analysis

Against the Fordham Rams, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Stags registered their best win of the season on November 30, an 82-75 road victory.

Fairfield 2022-23 Best Wins

49-43 at home over Iona (No. 131) on December 19

90-83 on the road over Dayton (No. 236) on December 7

62-52 on the road over Brown (No. 246) on November 7

52-50 at home over Manhattan (No. 254) on January 7

73-57 at home over Marist (No. 270) on February 23

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Fairfield Performance Insights