Fairfield vs. Quinnipiac Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-8) and the Fairfield Stags (15-13) at People's United Center has a projected final score of 65-55 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Quinnipiac squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Stags came out on top in their most recent game 65-53 against Saint Peter's on Thursday.
Fairfield vs. Quinnipiac Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: People's United Center in Hamden, Connecticut
Fairfield vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction
- Prediction: Quinnipiac 65, Fairfield 55
Fairfield Schedule Analysis
- Against the Fordham Rams, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Stags registered their best win of the season on November 30, an 82-75 road victory.
Fairfield 2022-23 Best Wins
- 49-43 at home over Iona (No. 131) on December 19
- 90-83 on the road over Dayton (No. 236) on December 7
- 62-52 on the road over Brown (No. 246) on November 7
- 52-50 at home over Manhattan (No. 254) on January 7
- 73-57 at home over Marist (No. 270) on February 23
Fairfield Performance Insights
- The Stags score 60.9 points per game (257th in college basketball) and allow 60.4 (76th in college basketball) for a +13 scoring differential overall.
- Fairfield has averaged 3 fewer points in MAAC action (57.9) than overall (60.9).
- The Stags are scoring fewer points at home (60.1 per game) than away (61.6).
- Fairfield concedes 57.1 points per game at home, and 63.3 on the road.
- In their previous 10 games, the Stags are scoring 59.6 points per contest, 1.3 fewer points than their season average (60.9).
