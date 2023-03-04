Saturday's contest at People's United Center has the Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-8) matching up with the Fairfield Stags (15-13) at 2:00 PM ET on March 4. Our computer prediction projects a 65-55 victory for Quinnipiac, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Bobcats claimed a 69-52 victory over Siena.

Quinnipiac vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: People's United Center in Hamden, Connecticut

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Quinnipiac vs. Fairfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac 65, Fairfield 55

Quinnipiac Schedule Analysis

Against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on November 27, the Bobcats captured their signature win of the season, a 67-64 road victory.

Quinnipiac has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (19).

Quinnipiac 2022-23 Best Wins

75-59 at home over Yale (No. 199) on December 7

69-52 on the road over Siena (No. 242) on February 25

68-63 at home over Siena (No. 242) on January 28

66-60 on the road over Fairfield (No. 243) on February 11

52-38 on the road over Manhattan (No. 254) on January 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Quinnipiac Performance Insights