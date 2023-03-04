Quinnipiac vs. Fairfield Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at People's United Center has the Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-8) matching up with the Fairfield Stags (15-13) at 2:00 PM ET on March 4. Our computer prediction projects a 65-55 victory for Quinnipiac, who are favored by our model.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Bobcats claimed a 69-52 victory over Siena.
Quinnipiac vs. Fairfield Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: People's United Center in Hamden, Connecticut
Quinnipiac vs. Fairfield Score Prediction
- Prediction: Quinnipiac 65, Fairfield 55
Quinnipiac Schedule Analysis
- Against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on November 27, the Bobcats captured their signature win of the season, a 67-64 road victory.
- Quinnipiac has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (19).
Quinnipiac 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-59 at home over Yale (No. 199) on December 7
- 69-52 on the road over Siena (No. 242) on February 25
- 68-63 at home over Siena (No. 242) on January 28
- 66-60 on the road over Fairfield (No. 243) on February 11
- 52-38 on the road over Manhattan (No. 254) on January 26
Quinnipiac Performance Insights
- The Bobcats' +219 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.5 points per game (240th in college basketball) while giving up 54.7 per outing (15th in college basketball).
- Quinnipiac's offense has been better in MAAC games this season, scoring 62.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 62.5 PPG.
- In home games, the Bobcats are posting 3.8 more points per game (64.6) than they are in away games (60.8).
- In home games, Quinnipiac is allowing 9.6 fewer points per game (49.9) than in road games (59.5).
- The Bobcats have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 65.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.7 points more than the 62.5 they've scored this year.
