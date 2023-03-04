Saturday's contest between the UConn Huskies (26-5) and Georgetown Hoyas (14-16) matching up at Mohegan Sun Arena has a projected final score of 76-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UConn, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Huskies came out on top in their most recent matchup 60-51 against Xavier on Monday.

UConn vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

UConn vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Georgetown 52

UConn Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 27, the Huskies captured their best win of the season, an 86-79 victory.

The Huskies have 13 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the country.

UConn has six wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 12/AP Poll)) on November 14

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 11/AP Poll)) on February 18

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 11/AP Poll)) on January 29

78-50 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll)) on November 25

62-60 at home over Creighton (No. 14) on February 15

UConn Performance Insights