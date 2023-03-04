UConn vs. Georgetown Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big East Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the UConn Huskies (26-5) and Georgetown Hoyas (14-16) matching up at Mohegan Sun Arena has a projected final score of 76-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UConn, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Huskies came out on top in their most recent matchup 60-51 against Xavier on Monday.
UConn vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
UConn vs. Georgetown Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 76, Georgetown 52
UConn Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 27, the Huskies captured their best win of the season, an 86-79 victory.
- The Huskies have 13 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the country.
- UConn has six wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 12/AP Poll)) on November 14
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 11/AP Poll)) on February 18
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 11/AP Poll)) on January 29
- 78-50 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll)) on November 25
- 62-60 at home over Creighton (No. 14) on February 15
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies average 76.1 points per game (28th in college basketball) while giving up 59.5 per contest (61st in college basketball). They have a +512 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.6 points per game.
- On offense, UConn is averaging 73.5 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (76.1 points per game) is 2.6 PPG higher.
- In home games, the Huskies are posting 4.7 more points per game (77.5) than they are on the road (72.8).
- Defensively UConn has been worse in home games this season, allowing 58.7 points per game, compared to 58.4 when playing on the road.
- The Huskies have been putting up 64.1 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's much lower than the 76.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
