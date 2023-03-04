The No. 1 seed UConn Huskies (26-5) will play the No. 9 seed Georgetown Hoyas (14-16) in the Big East Tournament Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena, starting at 12:00 PM.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

UConn vs. Georgetown Scoring Comparison

  • The Hoyas score just 0.3 more points per game (59.8) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (59.5).
  • Georgetown has a 13-12 record when allowing fewer than 76.1 points.
  • Georgetown has put together an 11-4 record in games it scores more than 59.5 points.
  • The Huskies score 76.1 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 61.9 the Hoyas give up.
  • UConn is 23-3 when scoring more than 61.9 points.
  • UConn has a 17-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.8 points.
  • The Huskies are making 49.5% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Hoyas allow to opponents (40.6%).

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/21/2023 St. John's (NY) L 69-64 XL Center
2/25/2023 @ DePaul W 72-69 Wintrust Arena
2/27/2023 Xavier W 60-51 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
3/4/2023 Georgetown - Mohegan Sun Arena

