How to Watch the UConn vs. Georgetown Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big East Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed UConn Huskies (26-5) will play the No. 9 seed Georgetown Hoyas (14-16) in the Big East Tournament Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena, starting at 12:00 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
UConn vs. Georgetown Scoring Comparison
- The Hoyas score just 0.3 more points per game (59.8) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (59.5).
- Georgetown has a 13-12 record when allowing fewer than 76.1 points.
- Georgetown has put together an 11-4 record in games it scores more than 59.5 points.
- The Huskies score 76.1 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 61.9 the Hoyas give up.
- UConn is 23-3 when scoring more than 61.9 points.
- UConn has a 17-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.8 points.
- The Huskies are making 49.5% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Hoyas allow to opponents (40.6%).
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/21/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|L 69-64
|XL Center
|2/25/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 72-69
|Wintrust Arena
|2/27/2023
|Xavier
|W 60-51
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|3/4/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.