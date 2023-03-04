The No. 1 seed UConn Huskies (26-5) will play the No. 9 seed Georgetown Hoyas (14-16) in the Big East Tournament Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena, starting at 12:00 PM.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

UConn vs. Georgetown Scoring Comparison

The Hoyas score just 0.3 more points per game (59.8) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (59.5).

Georgetown has a 13-12 record when allowing fewer than 76.1 points.

Georgetown has put together an 11-4 record in games it scores more than 59.5 points.

The Huskies score 76.1 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 61.9 the Hoyas give up.

UConn is 23-3 when scoring more than 61.9 points.

UConn has a 17-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.8 points.

The Huskies are making 49.5% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Hoyas allow to opponents (40.6%).

UConn Schedule