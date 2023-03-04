Saturday's game between the Yale Bulldogs (12-14) and the Brown Bears (11-14) at John J. Lee Amphitheater has a projected final score of 67-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Yale squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Bulldogs earned a 63-42 win over Cornell.

Yale vs. Brown Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut

Yale vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Yale 67, Brown 60

Yale Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs picked up their signature win of the season on January 7 by claiming a 71-70 victory over the Harvard Crimson, the No. 75-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Yale has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (seven).

Yale 2022-23 Best Wins

58-46 at home over Boston University (No. 108) on December 13

60-58 at home over Drexel (No. 110) on December 11

73-65 over New Mexico State (No. 190) on November 25

55-46 on the road over Maine (No. 202) on November 19

68-61 at home over Fairfield (No. 240) on November 14

Yale Performance Insights