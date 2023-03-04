Yale vs. Brown Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Yale Bulldogs (12-14) and the Brown Bears (11-14) at John J. Lee Amphitheater has a projected final score of 67-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Yale squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Bulldogs earned a 63-42 win over Cornell.
Yale vs. Brown Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut
Yale vs. Brown Score Prediction
- Prediction: Yale 67, Brown 60
Yale Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs picked up their signature win of the season on January 7 by claiming a 71-70 victory over the Harvard Crimson, the No. 75-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Yale has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (seven).
Yale 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-46 at home over Boston University (No. 108) on December 13
- 60-58 at home over Drexel (No. 110) on December 11
- 73-65 over New Mexico State (No. 190) on November 25
- 55-46 on the road over Maine (No. 202) on November 19
- 68-61 at home over Fairfield (No. 240) on November 14
Yale Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs average 59.4 points per game (286th in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per contest (200th in college basketball). They have a -148 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.7 points per game.
- Offensively, Yale is putting up 56.9 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (59.4 points per game) is 2.5 PPG higher.
- The Bulldogs are scoring 59.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.8 more points than they're averaging away from home (58.4).
- Yale is surrendering 64.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.6 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (65.2).
- On offense, the Bulldogs have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 55.9 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 59.4 they've racked up over the course of this season.
