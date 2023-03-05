UConn vs. Marquette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big East Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest at Mohegan Sun Arena has the UConn Huskies (27-5) matching up with the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-9) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 5). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-59 win as our model heavily favors UConn.
The Huskies came out on top in their last outing 69-39 against Georgetown on Saturday.
UConn vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
UConn vs. Marquette Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 70, Marquette 59
UConn Schedule Analysis
- On November 27, the Huskies registered their signature win of the season, an 86-79 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Huskies are 13-4 (.765%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
- UConn has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).
- The Huskies have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 12/AP Poll)) on November 14
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 11/AP Poll)) on February 18
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 11/AP Poll)) on January 29
- 72-47 on the road over Creighton (No. 13) on December 28
- 62-60 at home over Creighton (No. 13) on February 15
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies average 75.8 points per game (30th in college basketball) while allowing 58.9 per outing (50th in college basketball). They have a +542 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.9 points per game.
- In conference contests, UConn averages fewer points per game (73.5) than its season average (75.8).
- The Huskies are putting up 77.5 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 72.8 points per contest.
- In home games, UConn is ceding 0.3 more points per game (58.7) than on the road (58.4).
- The Huskies have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 64.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 11.1 points fewer than the 75.8 they've scored this season.
