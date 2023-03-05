Sunday's contest at Mohegan Sun Arena has the UConn Huskies (27-5) matching up with the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-9) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 5). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-59 win as our model heavily favors UConn.

The Huskies came out on top in their last outing 69-39 against Georgetown on Saturday.

UConn vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

UConn vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 70, Marquette 59

UConn Schedule Analysis

On November 27, the Huskies registered their signature win of the season, an 86-79 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Huskies are 13-4 (.765%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

UConn has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).

The Huskies have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 12/AP Poll)) on November 14

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 11/AP Poll)) on February 18

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 11/AP Poll)) on January 29

72-47 on the road over Creighton (No. 13) on December 28

62-60 at home over Creighton (No. 13) on February 15

UConn Performance Insights