How to Watch the UConn vs. Marquette Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big East Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The top-seeded UConn Huskies (27-5) are taking on the No. 5 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (21-9) in the Big East Tournament on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The contest is scheduled for 3:00 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
UConn vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles score 6.5 more points per game (65.4) than the Huskies give up to opponents (58.9).
- When Marquette gives up fewer than 75.8 points, it is 19-8.
- Marquette is 18-2 when it scores more than 58.9 points.
- The Huskies put up 75.8 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 57.2 the Golden Eagles give up.
- When UConn totals more than 57.2 points, it is 26-4.
- UConn has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.4 points.
- The Huskies shoot 49.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.
- The Golden Eagles' 39.2 shooting percentage from the field is 4.2 higher than the Huskies have conceded.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 72-69
|Wintrust Arena
|2/27/2023
|Xavier
|W 60-51
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|3/4/2023
|Georgetown
|W 69-39
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/5/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.