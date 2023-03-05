The top-seeded UConn Huskies (27-5) are taking on the No. 5 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (21-9) in the Big East Tournament on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The contest is scheduled for 3:00 PM.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

UConn vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles score 6.5 more points per game (65.4) than the Huskies give up to opponents (58.9).
  • When Marquette gives up fewer than 75.8 points, it is 19-8.
  • Marquette is 18-2 when it scores more than 58.9 points.
  • The Huskies put up 75.8 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 57.2 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • When UConn totals more than 57.2 points, it is 26-4.
  • UConn has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.4 points.
  • The Huskies shoot 49.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.
  • The Golden Eagles' 39.2 shooting percentage from the field is 4.2 higher than the Huskies have conceded.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ DePaul W 72-69 Wintrust Arena
2/27/2023 Xavier W 60-51 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
3/4/2023 Georgetown W 69-39 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/5/2023 Marquette - Mohegan Sun Arena

