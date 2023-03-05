The top-seeded UConn Huskies (27-5) are taking on the No. 5 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (21-9) in the Big East Tournament on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The contest is scheduled for 3:00 PM.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

UConn vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles score 6.5 more points per game (65.4) than the Huskies give up to opponents (58.9).

When Marquette gives up fewer than 75.8 points, it is 19-8.

Marquette is 18-2 when it scores more than 58.9 points.

The Huskies put up 75.8 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 57.2 the Golden Eagles give up.

When UConn totals more than 57.2 points, it is 26-4.

UConn has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.4 points.

The Huskies shoot 49.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.

The Golden Eagles' 39.2 shooting percentage from the field is 4.2 higher than the Huskies have conceded.

