Monday's game between the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (22-6) and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-21) at Rothman Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-48 and heavily favors Fairleigh Dickinson to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 6.

The Blue Devils enter this matchup on the heels of a 59-57 loss to LIU on Thursday.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 72, Cent. Conn. St. 48

Cent. Conn. St. Schedule Analysis

The Blue Devils took down the No. 271-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Sacred Heart Pioneers, 79-64, on February 4, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Cent. Conn. St. is 7-15 (.318%) -- the eighth-most losses.

Cent. Conn. St. 2022-23 Best Wins

58-54 at home over Bryant (No. 341) on December 3

60-43 on the road over LIU (No. 345) on January 19

64-60 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 351) on January 8

76-56 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 358) on November 23

69-55 on the road over Hartford (No. 361) on December 18

Cent. Conn. St. Performance Insights