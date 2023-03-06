Cent. Conn. St. vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (22-6) and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-21) at Rothman Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-48 and heavily favors Fairleigh Dickinson to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 6.
The Blue Devils enter this matchup on the heels of a 59-57 loss to LIU on Thursday.
Cent. Conn. St. vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Cent. Conn. St. vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 72, Cent. Conn. St. 48
Cent. Conn. St. Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Devils took down the No. 271-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Sacred Heart Pioneers, 79-64, on February 4, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Cent. Conn. St. is 7-15 (.318%) -- the eighth-most losses.
Cent. Conn. St. 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-54 at home over Bryant (No. 341) on December 3
- 60-43 on the road over LIU (No. 345) on January 19
- 64-60 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 351) on January 8
- 76-56 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 358) on November 23
- 69-55 on the road over Hartford (No. 361) on December 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Cent. Conn. St. Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils' -196 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 57.1 points per game (321st in college basketball) while giving up 64.1 per outing (174th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Cent. Conn. St. has scored 58.1 points per game in NEC action, and 57.1 overall.
- At home, the Blue Devils score 60.3 points per game. On the road, they average 54.3.
- Cent. Conn. St. allows 63.4 points per game at home, and 64.7 on the road.
- The Blue Devils are putting up 58.1 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is one more than their average for the season (57.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.