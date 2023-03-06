Derrick White and his Boston Celtics teammates will take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

White, in his last game (March 5 loss against the Knicks) produced 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

In this piece we'll dive into White's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 11.9 17.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.4 3.4 Assists 4.5 3.8 5.8 PRA 24.5 19.1 26.6 PR 20.5 15.3 20.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.3



Derrick White Insights vs. the Cavaliers

White is responsible for attempting 10.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.0 per game.

White is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

White's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 98.7 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

Conceding 106.4 points per contest, the Cavaliers are the best squad in the league defensively.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league, allowing 40.5 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 22.9 assists per contest, the Cavaliers are the third-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Derrick White vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 25 4 2 5 0 1 0 11/2/2022 32 3 3 6 1 2 0 10/28/2022 22 9 1 1 1 0 2

