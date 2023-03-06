Sacred Heart vs. LIU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest that pits the Sacred Heart Pioneers (15-13) versus the Long Island Sharks (7-21) at William H. Pitt Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-56 in favor of Sacred Heart, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 6.
Their last time out, the Pioneers won on Thursday 66-58 over Wagner.
Sacred Heart vs. LIU Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut
Sacred Heart vs. LIU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sacred Heart 67, LIU 56
Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Pioneers took down the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on the road on February 16 by a score of 70-67.
- Sacred Heart has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (nine).
Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 128) on January 21
- 69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 247) on December 11
- 66-58 at home over Wagner (No. 305) on March 2
- 65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 305) on February 2
- 76-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 324) on January 14
Sacred Heart Performance Insights
- The Pioneers outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (scoring 62.4 points per game to rank 241st in college basketball while allowing 59 per contest to rank 52nd in college basketball) and have a +94 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Sacred Heart is tallying 66.4 points per game this season in conference games. As a comparison, its season average (62.4 points per game) is 4 PPG lower.
- At home, the Pioneers are averaging 1.2 more points per game (63.8) than they are away from home (62.6).
- In 2022-23, Sacred Heart is ceding 57.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 60.8.
- The Pioneers have been scoring 64.6 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 62.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
