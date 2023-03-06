Monday's contest that pits the Sacred Heart Pioneers (15-13) versus the Long Island Sharks (7-21) at William H. Pitt Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-56 in favor of Sacred Heart, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 6.

Their last time out, the Pioneers won on Thursday 66-58 over Wagner.

Sacred Heart vs. LIU Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut

Sacred Heart vs. LIU Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacred Heart 67, LIU 56

Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Pioneers took down the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on the road on February 16 by a score of 70-67.

Sacred Heart has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (nine).

Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins

71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 128) on January 21

69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 247) on December 11

66-58 at home over Wagner (No. 305) on March 2

65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 305) on February 2

76-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 324) on January 14

