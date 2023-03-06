UConn vs. Villanova Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big East Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest at Mohegan Sun Arena has the UConn Huskies (28-5) taking on the Villanova Wildcats (28-5) at 7:00 PM (on March 6). Our computer prediction projects a 69-63 victory for UConn, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Huskies came out on top in their last game 81-52 against Marquette on Sunday.
UConn vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
UConn vs. Villanova Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 69, Villanova 63
UConn Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies' best victory this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 7). The Huskies secured the 86-79 win at a neutral site on November 27.
- The Huskies have 14 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the second-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.
- The Huskies have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 12/AP Poll)) on November 14
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 11/AP Poll)) on January 29
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 11/AP Poll)) on February 18
- 62-60 at home over Creighton (No. 13) on February 15
- 72-47 on the road over Creighton (No. 13) on December 28
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies average 76 points per game (28th in college basketball) while giving up 58.7 per contest (48th in college basketball). They have a +571 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.3 points per game.
- With 73.5 points per game in Big East matchups, UConn is tallying 2.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (76 PPG).
- Offensively, the Huskies have fared better when playing at home this season, posting 77.5 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game in away games.
- UConn surrenders 58.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 58.4 in road games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Huskies have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 66.4 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 76 they've racked up over the course of this year.
