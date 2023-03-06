Monday's contest at Mohegan Sun Arena has the UConn Huskies (28-5) taking on the Villanova Wildcats (28-5) at 7:00 PM (on March 6). Our computer prediction projects a 69-63 victory for UConn, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Huskies came out on top in their last game 81-52 against Marquette on Sunday.

UConn vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UConn vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 69, Villanova 63

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies' best victory this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 7). The Huskies secured the 86-79 win at a neutral site on November 27.

The Huskies have 14 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the second-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

The Huskies have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 12/AP Poll)) on November 14

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 11/AP Poll)) on January 29

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 11/AP Poll)) on February 18

62-60 at home over Creighton (No. 13) on February 15

72-47 on the road over Creighton (No. 13) on December 28

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UConn Performance Insights