Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics take the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 131-129 loss to the Knicks (his previous game) Tatum posted 40 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

In this article we will look at Tatum's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 30.3 27.3 Rebounds 9.5 8.9 9.5 Assists 5.5 4.8 6.4 PRA 44.5 44 43.2 PR 38.5 39.2 36.8 3PM 2.5 3.3 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Jayson Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Jayson Tatum has made 9.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 21.9% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 9.4 threes per game, or 20.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.5 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.

Allowing 115.6 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 18th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Trail Blazers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.8 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26.2 assists per contest.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2022 41 27 10 7 0 0 0 12/4/2021 31 31 10 4 4 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tatum or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.