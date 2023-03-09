How to Watch the Bruins vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 9
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Bruins will host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, March 9, with the Bruins victorious in 10 straight games.
You can watch ESPN+, Hulu, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Oilers look to defeat the Bruins.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bruins vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/27/2023
|Oilers
|Bruins
|3-2 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in NHL play, giving up 129 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- The Bruins score the second-most goals in the league (235 total, 3.8 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Bruins have gone 10-0-0 to earn 100.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Bruins have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.4 goals-per-game average (44 total) during that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|62
|44
|39
|83
|89
|42
|40%
|Brad Marchand
|54
|19
|35
|54
|56
|22
|39.5%
|David Krejci
|57
|13
|38
|51
|32
|14
|48.1%
|Patrice Bergeron
|62
|23
|25
|48
|18
|34
|60.5%
|Pavel Zacha
|62
|16
|27
|43
|27
|25
|40.9%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers' total of 214 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the league.
- With 251 goals (3.9 per game), the Oilers have the NHL's No. 1 offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Oilers are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Oilers have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.6 goals per game (46 total) over that stretch.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|65
|54
|70
|124
|65
|62
|51.9%
|Leon Draisaitl
|63
|41
|55
|96
|75
|60
|53.7%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|65
|30
|48
|78
|19
|43
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|64
|29
|43
|72
|29
|30
|45.5%
|Darnell Nurse
|65
|6
|27
|33
|67
|32
|-
