Fairfield vs. Siena Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Siena Saints (18-12) and the Fairfield Stags (15-14) clashing at Boardwalk Hall in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 64-63 victory for Siena according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 9.
The Stags' most recent contest was a 52-39 loss to Quinnipiac on Saturday.
Fairfield vs. Siena Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Fairfield vs. Siena Score Prediction
- Prediction: Siena 64, Fairfield 63
Fairfield Schedule Analysis
- On November 30, the Stags captured their signature win of the season, an 82-75 victory over the Fordham Rams, a top 100 team (No. 97), according to our computer rankings.
Fairfield 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-75 on the road over Fordham (No. 97) on November 30
- 49-43 at home over Iona (No. 140) on December 19
- 90-83 on the road over Dayton (No. 236) on December 7
- 62-52 on the road over Brown (No. 250) on November 7
- 52-50 at home over Manhattan (No. 259) on January 7
Fairfield Performance Insights
- The Stags put up 60.1 points per game (274th in college basketball) while giving up 60.1 per outing (73rd in college basketball). They have a 0 scoring differential.
- Fairfield scores fewer points in conference action (57.0 per game) than overall (60.1).
- At home, the Stags score 60.1 points per game. On the road, they score 60.2.
- Fairfield concedes 57.1 points per game at home, and 62.6 away.
- The Stags have fared worse offensively over their previous 10 games, averaging 58.1 points per contest, 2.0 fewer points their than season average of 60.1.
