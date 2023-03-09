Thursday's game features the Siena Saints (18-12) and the Fairfield Stags (15-14) clashing at Boardwalk Hall in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 64-63 victory for Siena according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 9.

The Stags' most recent contest was a 52-39 loss to Quinnipiac on Saturday.

Fairfield vs. Siena Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Fairfield vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Siena 64, Fairfield 63

Fairfield Schedule Analysis

On November 30, the Stags captured their signature win of the season, an 82-75 victory over the Fordham Rams, a top 100 team (No. 97), according to our computer rankings.

Fairfield 2022-23 Best Wins

82-75 on the road over Fordham (No. 97) on November 30

49-43 at home over Iona (No. 140) on December 19

90-83 on the road over Dayton (No. 236) on December 7

62-52 on the road over Brown (No. 250) on November 7

52-50 at home over Manhattan (No. 259) on January 7

Fairfield Performance Insights