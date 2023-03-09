Quinnipiac vs. Manhattan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Quinnipiac Bobcats (21-8) against the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (14-16) at Boardwalk Hall has a projected final score of 63-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Quinnipiac, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 9.
The Bobcats are coming off of a 52-39 victory over Fairfield in their last game on Saturday.
Quinnipiac vs. Manhattan Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Quinnipiac vs. Manhattan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Quinnipiac 63, Manhattan 54
Quinnipiac Schedule Analysis
- The Bobcats defeated the No. 193-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Yale Bulldogs, 75-59, on December 7, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Quinnipiac is 19-1 (.950%) -- the ninth-most wins.
Quinnipiac 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-59 at home over Yale (No. 193) on December 7
- 67-64 on the road over Lehigh (No. 194) on November 27
- 69-52 on the road over Siena (No. 231) on February 25
- 68-63 at home over Siena (No. 231) on January 28
- 52-39 at home over Fairfield (No. 245) on March 4
Quinnipiac Performance Insights
- The Bobcats average 62.1 points per game (246th in college basketball) while allowing 54.1 per contest (12th in college basketball). They have a +232 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by eight points per game.
- On offense, Quinnipiac is putting up 62.2 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (62.1 points per game) is 0.1 PPG lower.
- Offensively, the Bobcats have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 63.7 points per game, compared to 60.8 per game away from home.
- Defensively, Quinnipiac has been better in home games this year, giving up 49.2 points per game, compared to 59.5 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Bobcats have been putting up 65.2 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 62.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
