Thursday's contest that pits the Quinnipiac Bobcats (21-8) against the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (14-16) at Boardwalk Hall has a projected final score of 63-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Quinnipiac, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 9.

The Bobcats are coming off of a 52-39 victory over Fairfield in their last game on Saturday.

Quinnipiac vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Quinnipiac vs. Manhattan Score Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac 63, Manhattan 54

Quinnipiac Schedule Analysis

The Bobcats defeated the No. 193-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Yale Bulldogs, 75-59, on December 7, which goes down as their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Quinnipiac is 19-1 (.950%) -- the ninth-most wins.

Quinnipiac 2022-23 Best Wins

75-59 at home over Yale (No. 193) on December 7

67-64 on the road over Lehigh (No. 194) on November 27

69-52 on the road over Siena (No. 231) on February 25

68-63 at home over Siena (No. 231) on January 28

52-39 at home over Fairfield (No. 245) on March 4

Quinnipiac Performance Insights