Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Thursday's contest features the Sacred Heart Pioneers (16-13) and the Merrimack Warriors (15-15) clashing at (on March 9) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-59 victory for Sacred Heart.
In their last outing on Monday, the Pioneers claimed a 63-44 win over LIU.
Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sacred Heart 66, Merrimack 59
Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis
- On February 16, the Pioneers picked up their signature win of the season, a 70-67 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 126) in our computer rankings.
- Sacred Heart has 13 Quadrant 4 wins, tied for the 47th-most in Division I. But it also has nine Quadrant 4 losses, tied for the 47th-most.
Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-67 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 126) on February 16
- 71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 126) on January 21
- 69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 245) on December 11
- 66-58 at home over Wagner (No. 308) on March 2
- 65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 308) on February 2
Sacred Heart Performance Insights
- The Pioneers outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (scoring 62.4 points per game to rank 239th in college basketball while giving up 58.5 per contest to rank 44th in college basketball) and have a +113 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Sacred Heart is averaging 66.4 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (62.4 points per game) is 4 PPG lower.
- Offensively, the Pioneers have played better when playing at home this year, averaging 63.8 points per game, compared to 62.6 per game in road games.
- When playing at home, Sacred Heart is allowing 4.4 fewer points per game (56.4) than when playing on the road (60.8).
- The Pioneers' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 63.9 points per contest compared to the 62.4 they've averaged this season.
