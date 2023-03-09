Thursday's contest features the Sacred Heart Pioneers (16-13) and the Merrimack Warriors (15-15) clashing at (on March 9) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-59 victory for Sacred Heart.

In their last outing on Monday, the Pioneers claimed a 63-44 win over LIU.

Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacred Heart 66, Merrimack 59

Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis

On February 16, the Pioneers picked up their signature win of the season, a 70-67 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 126) in our computer rankings.

Sacred Heart has 13 Quadrant 4 wins, tied for the 47th-most in Division I. But it also has nine Quadrant 4 losses, tied for the 47th-most.

Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins

70-67 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 126) on February 16

71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 126) on January 21

69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 245) on December 11

66-58 at home over Wagner (No. 308) on March 2

65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 308) on February 2

Sacred Heart Performance Insights