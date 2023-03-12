Sacred Heart vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NEC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (24-6) and Sacred Heart Pioneers (17-13) matching up at Rothman Center has a projected final score of 67-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Fairleigh Dickinson, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.
The Pioneers' last outing on Thursday ended in a 68-61 win over Merrimack.
Sacred Heart vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey
Sacred Heart vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Sacred Heart 52
Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis
- Against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on February 16, the Pioneers secured their best win of the season, a 70-67 road victory.
- Sacred Heart has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (14), but also has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 losses (nine).
Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-67 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 120) on February 16
- 71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 120) on January 21
- 69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 254) on December 11
- 66-58 at home over Wagner (No. 306) on March 2
- 65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 306) on February 2
Sacred Heart Performance Insights
- The Pioneers are outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game, with a +120 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.6 points per game (234th in college basketball) and give up 58.6 per outing (44th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Sacred Heart is putting up more points (66.4 per game) than it is overall (62.6) in 2022-23.
- The Pioneers are scoring more points at home (64.0 per game) than away (62.6).
- At home Sacred Heart is conceding 56.7 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than it is away (60.8).
- The Pioneers are scoring 64.1 points per game over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 62.6.
