Sunday's game between the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (24-6) and Sacred Heart Pioneers (17-13) matching up at Rothman Center has a projected final score of 67-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Fairleigh Dickinson, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.

The Pioneers' last outing on Thursday ended in a 68-61 win over Merrimack.

Sacred Heart vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey

Sacred Heart vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Sacred Heart 52

Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis

Against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on February 16, the Pioneers secured their best win of the season, a 70-67 road victory.

Sacred Heart has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (14), but also has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 losses (nine).

Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins

70-67 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 120) on February 16

71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 120) on January 21

69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 254) on December 11

66-58 at home over Wagner (No. 306) on March 2

65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 306) on February 2

Sacred Heart Performance Insights