The No. 2 seed Sacred Heart Pioneers (17-13) are squaring off in the NEC championship game against the No. 1 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (24-6). The title game is set for Sunday at 12:00 PM.

Sacred Heart Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Sacred Heart vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Scoring Comparison

  • The Pioneers' 62.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 52.1 the Knights give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 52.1 points, Sacred Heart is 15-8.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson is 22-1 when it gives up fewer than 62.6 points.
  • The Knights average 65.7 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 58.6 the Pioneers allow.
  • When Fairleigh Dickinson totals more than 58.6 points, it is 21-3.
  • When Sacred Heart gives up fewer than 65.7 points, it is 14-6.

Sacred Heart Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 Wagner W 66-58 William H. Pitt Center
3/6/2023 LIU W 63-44 William H. Pitt Center
3/9/2023 Merrimack W 68-61 William H. Pitt Center
3/12/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson - Rothman Center

