The No. 2 seed Sacred Heart Pioneers (17-13) are squaring off in the NEC championship game against the No. 1 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (24-6). The title game is set for Sunday at 12:00 PM.

Sacred Heart Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey TV: ESPN

Sacred Heart vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Scoring Comparison

The Pioneers' 62.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 52.1 the Knights give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 52.1 points, Sacred Heart is 15-8.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 22-1 when it gives up fewer than 62.6 points.

The Knights average 65.7 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 58.6 the Pioneers allow.

When Fairleigh Dickinson totals more than 58.6 points, it is 21-3.

When Sacred Heart gives up fewer than 65.7 points, it is 14-6.

Sacred Heart Schedule