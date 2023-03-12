How to Watch the Sacred Heart vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NEC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 2 seed Sacred Heart Pioneers (17-13) are squaring off in the NEC championship game against the No. 1 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (24-6). The title game is set for Sunday at 12:00 PM.
Sacred Heart Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN
Sacred Heart vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Scoring Comparison
- The Pioneers' 62.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 52.1 the Knights give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 52.1 points, Sacred Heart is 15-8.
- Fairleigh Dickinson is 22-1 when it gives up fewer than 62.6 points.
- The Knights average 65.7 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 58.6 the Pioneers allow.
- When Fairleigh Dickinson totals more than 58.6 points, it is 21-3.
- When Sacred Heart gives up fewer than 65.7 points, it is 14-6.
Sacred Heart Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Wagner
|W 66-58
|William H. Pitt Center
|3/6/2023
|LIU
|W 63-44
|William H. Pitt Center
|3/9/2023
|Merrimack
|W 68-61
|William H. Pitt Center
|3/12/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Rothman Center
