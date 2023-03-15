The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-34) host the Boston Celtics (47-22) after losing four straight home games. The Celtics are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBCS-BOS and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 233.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points 30 times.

The average total in Boston's games this season is 230.1, 3.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics have a 36-33-0 record against the spread this season.

Boston has entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 45, or 70.3%, of those games.

This season, Boston has won 27 of its 41 games, or 65.9%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Timberwolves Total Facts Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 30 43.5% 117.7 233.4 112.3 228 227.3 Timberwolves 31 44.9% 115.7 233.4 115.7 228 231.1

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 5-5 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Five of Celtics' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Boston owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (18-17-0) than it does on the road (18-16-0).

The 117.7 points per game the Celtics score are just two more points than the Timberwolves allow (115.7).

Boston is 27-15 against the spread and 36-6 overall when scoring more than 115.7 points.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Celtics and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 36-33 19-24 36-33 Timberwolves 31-37 8-6 31-38

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Timberwolves 117.7 Points Scored (PG) 115.7 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 27-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-16 36-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 24-15 112.3 Points Allowed (PG) 115.7 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 26-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-18 31-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-13

