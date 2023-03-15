There are two First Four games on the March Madness schedule for March 15, with Nevada taking on Arizona State as one of the day's top matchups. Find more info on game times, betting odds, and details on how to watch upcoming NCAA Tournament games below.

Watch select March Madness games live on fuboTV! Keep reading for game-specific information and links.

First Four Odds and How to Watch

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs. No. 16 Texas Southern Tigers

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: UD Arena

UD Arena Location: Dayton, Ohio

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs Texas Southern

TV: truTV

No. 11 Nevada Wolf Pack vs. No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Venue: UD Arena

UD Arena Location: Dayton, Ohio

How to Watch Nevada vs Arizona State

TV: truTV

Nevada vs Arizona State Odds

Favorite: Arizona State (-2.5)

Arizona State (-2.5) Total: 134.5

134.5 Arizona State Moneyline: -135

-135 Nevada Moneyline: +115

Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!

Odds are current as of March 15 at 1:37 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.