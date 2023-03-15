The Sacred Heart Pioneers (18-13) and the Southern Lady Jaguars (18-14) square off in a First Four matchup on Wednesday. A spot in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament bracket is on the table for the winner of the game at 9:00 PM.

Sacred Heart Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Sacred Heart vs. Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Jaguars score an average of 57.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 58.6 the Pioneers give up to opponents.
  • Southern has put together an 11-0 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.
  • Sacred Heart has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.8 points.
  • The Pioneers record only 2.5 more points per game (62.9) than the Lady Jaguars give up (60.4).
  • Sacred Heart has a 14-5 record when scoring more than 60.4 points.
  • Southern has a 13-4 record when allowing fewer than 62.9 points.

Sacred Heart Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/6/2023 LIU W 63-44 William H. Pitt Center
3/9/2023 Merrimack W 68-61 William H. Pitt Center
3/12/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson W 72-60 Rothman Center
3/15/2023 Southern - Maples Pavilion

