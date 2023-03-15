The Sacred Heart Pioneers (18-13) and the Southern Lady Jaguars (18-14) square off in a First Four matchup on Wednesday. A spot in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament bracket is on the table for the winner of the game at 9:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest.

Sacred Heart Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: ESPN

Sacred Heart vs. Southern Scoring Comparison

The Lady Jaguars score an average of 57.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 58.6 the Pioneers give up to opponents.

Southern has put together an 11-0 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.

Sacred Heart has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.8 points.

The Pioneers record only 2.5 more points per game (62.9) than the Lady Jaguars give up (60.4).

Sacred Heart has a 14-5 record when scoring more than 60.4 points.

Southern has a 13-4 record when allowing fewer than 62.9 points.

Sacred Heart Schedule