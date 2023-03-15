On March 15, Women's NCAA Tournament action features two First Four games, including the top contest of the day, a matchup that pits Mississippi State against Illinois. Below, you'll find additional info on game times and details on how to watch today's March Madness tilts.

Watch every women's March Madness game and select men's March Madness games live on fuboTV! Keep reading for game-specific information and links.

First Four Odds and How to Watch

No. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Location: South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch Mississippi State vs Illinois

TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

No. 16 Southern Lady Jaguars vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart Pioneers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Maples Pavilion

Maples Pavilion Location: Stanford, California

How to Watch Southern vs Sacred Heart