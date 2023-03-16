Kansas vs. Howard: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks (27-7) and the No. 16 Howard Bison (22-12) meet on Thursday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening-round matchup starts at 2:00 PM.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Howard matchup.
Kansas vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Kansas vs. Howard Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Howard Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-21.5)
|145.5
|-5000
|+1600
|DraftKings
|Kansas (-22)
|146
|-5000
|+1700
|PointsBet
|Kansas (-21.5)
|145.5
|-10000
|+2000
Kansas vs. Howard Betting Trends
- Kansas has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Jayhawks' 33 games have hit the over.
- Howard has compiled an 18-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bison and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 31 times this year.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1200
- Bookmakers rate Kansas higher (fifth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (ninth-best).
- The Jayhawks have slightly better odds to win the national championship now, from +1300 at the start of the season to +1200.
- Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 7.7%.
Howard Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000000
- Howard, based on its national championship odds (+1000000), ranks much better (62nd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (168th).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Howard has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.
