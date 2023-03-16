Thursday's contest between the San Diego State Aztecs (27-6) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (31-3) at Amway Center has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored San Diego State squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at TBA on March 16.

San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 74, Charleston (SC) 68

Spread & Total Prediction for San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC)

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego State (-6.1)

San Diego State (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 141.4

San Diego State's record against the spread so far this season is 15-15-0, and Charleston (SC)'s is 18-12-0. Both the Aztecs and the Cougars are 13-17-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. San Diego State is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests, while Charleston (SC) has gone 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game (scoring 72.1 points per game to rank 171st in college basketball while giving up 63.6 per outing to rank 28th in college basketball) and have a +279 scoring differential overall.

San Diego State wins the rebound battle by 4.8 boards on average. It records 32.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 112th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28 per contest.

San Diego State knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (201st in college basketball) at a 35.3% rate (115th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc.

The Aztecs record 96.6 points per 100 possessions (111th in college basketball), while giving up 85.3 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball).

San Diego State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.9 per game (81st in college basketball action) while forcing 12.3 (149th in college basketball).

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars put up 80.8 points per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per outing (98th in college basketball). They have a +457 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The 37.4 rebounds per game Charleston (SC) accumulates rank second in the nation, 7.5 more than the 29.9 its opponents grab.

Charleston (SC) connects on 10.1 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball) at a 33.4% rate (223rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 per game its opponents make, at a 30.7% rate.

Charleston (SC) has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.7 per game (159th in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (75th in college basketball).

