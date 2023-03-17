Baylor vs. UCSB: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 14th-seeded UCSB Gauchos (27-7) take the court against the No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (22-10) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest starts at 1:30 PM, on TNT.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. UCSB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Baylor vs. UCSB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|UCSB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-10.5)
|142.5
|-600
|+425
|DraftKings
|Baylor (-10.5)
|142
|-580
|+440
|PointsBet
|Baylor (-10.5)
|144
|-556
|+400
Baylor vs. UCSB Betting Trends
- Baylor has compiled a 16-15-1 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 17 out of the Bears' 32 games have hit the over.
- UCSB has won 20 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.
- So far this year, 19 out of the Gauchos' 32 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Baylor Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- Baylor's national championship odds (+2500) place it 11th-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 16th-best.
- The Bears were +1500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +2500, which is the 73rd-biggest change in the country.
- With odds of +2500, Baylor has been given a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.
UCSB Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +200000
- Our computer rankings have UCSB as 100th in the country, and sportsbooks came to the same conclusion, also ranking the team 55th in terms of national championship odds.
- UCSB's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.
