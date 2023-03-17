A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 11th-seeded NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) take the court as 5.5-point underdogs against the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-12) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest begins at 4:00 PM on TNT. Here's what you need to know when filling out your brackets for this 6-11 matchup. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.

Creighton vs. NC State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -5.5 149.5

Creighton vs NC State Betting Records & Stats

The Bluejays are 13-15-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Creighton has won 12 of its 15 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Bluejays.

NC State has gone 15-14-0 ATS this season.

This season, the Wolf Pack have been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

NC State has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Creighton vs. NC State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 12 42.9% 76.6 154.8 68.5 139.3 145.3 NC State 11 37.9% 78.2 154.8 70.8 139.3 147.7

Additional Creighton vs NC State Insights & Trends

Creighton has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.

Five of Bluejays' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

NC State has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

The Wolf Pack have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.

The 76.6 points per game the Bluejays average are 5.8 more points than the Wolf Pack allow (70.8).

Creighton is 10-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 70.8 points.

The Wolf Pack score an average of 78.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 68.5 the Bluejays allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.5 points, NC State is 13-10 against the spread and 22-5 overall.

Creighton vs. NC State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 13-15-0 8-9 12-16-0 NC State 15-14-0 3-2 15-14-0

Creighton vs. NC State Home/Away Splits

Creighton NC State 13-2 Home Record 15-2 5-6 Away Record 4-6 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

