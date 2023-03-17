Top Kentucky Players to Watch vs. Providence - First Round
The Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) and the Providence Friars (21-11) are set to match up in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum, with a tip-off time of 7:10 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Oscar Tshiebwe and Bryce Hopkins are two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Providence
- Game Day: Friday, March 17
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
Kentucky's Last Game
Kentucky lost its most recent game to Vanderbilt, 80-73, on Friday. Antonio Reeves led the way with 22 points, and also had three rebounds and one assist.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Antonio Reeves
|22
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Jacob Toppin
|21
|11
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|19
|15
|1
|2
|1
|0
Providence's Last Game
In its most recent game, Providence fell to UConn on Thursday, 73-66. Hopkins scored a team-high 16 points (and contributed three assists and seven boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bryce Hopkins
|16
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Noah Locke
|14
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Devin Carter
|9
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
Kentucky Players to Watch
Tshiebwe paces the Wildcats with 16.5 points per game and 13.1 rebounds (first in the country), while also posting 1.6 assists.
Jacob Toppin posts 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor.
Cason Wallace posts a team-high 4.2 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.6 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
Reeves averages 14.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Chris Livingston puts up 6.2 points, 4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field.
Providence Players to Watch
Hopkins paces the Friars in scoring (16.1 points per game) and rebounding (8.5), and produces 2.3 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Devin Carter gives the Friars 13.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
The Friars receive 13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Ed Croswell.
Jared Bynum is averaging a team-best 4.3 assists per game. And he is delivering 10 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 38.8% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
The Friars get 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Noah Locke.
Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|16.4
|12.3
|1.9
|1.5
|1.1
|0
|Jacob Toppin
|14.8
|8.2
|2.4
|0.6
|0.3
|1.2
|Cason Wallace
|10.9
|3
|5.1
|1.6
|0.7
|0.5
|Antonio Reeves
|16.7
|1.8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.2
|2.2
|Chris Livingston
|8
|6.5
|1.1
|0.6
|0.4
|0.6
Providence Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bryce Hopkins
|15.4
|7
|2.4
|1.1
|0.8
|1.3
|Ed Croswell
|14.6
|8.1
|1.6
|0.9
|0.7
|0.1
|Devin Carter
|13.3
|5.6
|3
|1.7
|0.8
|1.1
|Jared Bynum
|11.2
|2.9
|4.1
|1.1
|0.1
|1.9
|Noah Locke
|12.8
|2.5
|0.6
|0.4
|0
|2.4
