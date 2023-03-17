The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the No. 12 Drake Bulldogs (27-7) battle on Friday to fight for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup tips off at 7:25 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Miami vs. Drake Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Miami Stats Insights

The Hurricanes are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Miami has a 22-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hurricanes sit at 172nd.

The 79.4 points per game the Hurricanes put up are 15.5 more points than the Bulldogs give up (63.9).

Miami is 24-6 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (45%).

This season, Drake has a 16-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 288th.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 75.3 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 72.1 the Hurricanes give up.

Drake has a 22-5 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

Miami Home & Away Comparison

Miami posts 83.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 75.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.2 points per contest.

The Hurricanes are surrendering 72.9 points per game this year at home, which is 3.9 more points than they're allowing away from home (69).

In terms of three-point shooting, Miami has performed better at home this year, sinking 8.3 threes per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Drake Home & Away Comparison

Drake scores 80.3 points per game at home, and 72.5 on the road.

At home, the Bulldogs concede 61.9 points per game. On the road, they allow 69.6.

At home, Drake sinks 8.5 3-pointers per game, one more than it averages on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (36%) than on the road (38%).

Miami Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 Pittsburgh W 78-76 Watsco Center 3/9/2023 Wake Forest W 74-72 Greensboro Coliseum 3/10/2023 Duke L 85-78 Greensboro Coliseum 3/17/2023 Drake - MVP Arena

Drake Schedule