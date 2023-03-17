Friday's game between the Stanford Cardinal (28-5) and the Sacred Heart Pioneers (19-13) at Maples Pavilion should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-46 and heavily favors Stanford to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on March 17.

The Pioneers took care of business in their last game 57-47 against Southern on Wednesday.

Sacred Heart vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Sacred Heart vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 82, Sacred Heart 46

Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis

The Pioneers' best win this season came in a 72-60 victory against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on March 12.

Sacred Heart has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (15), but it also has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 losses (nine).

Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins

72-60 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 134) on March 12

70-67 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 134) on February 16

71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 134) on January 21

57-47 over Southern (No. 219) on March 15

69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 252) on December 11

Sacred Heart Performance Insights