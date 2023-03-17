Sacred Heart vs. Stanford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's game between the Stanford Cardinal (28-5) and the Sacred Heart Pioneers (19-13) at Maples Pavilion should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-46 and heavily favors Stanford to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on March 17.
The Pioneers took care of business in their last game 57-47 against Southern on Wednesday.
Sacred Heart vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Sacred Heart vs. Stanford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stanford 82, Sacred Heart 46
Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis
- The Pioneers' best win this season came in a 72-60 victory against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on March 12.
- Sacred Heart has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (15), but it also has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 losses (nine).
Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-60 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 134) on March 12
- 70-67 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 134) on February 16
- 71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 134) on January 21
- 57-47 over Southern (No. 219) on March 15
- 69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 252) on December 11
Sacred Heart Performance Insights
- The Pioneers have a +142 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.4 points per game. They're putting up 62.7 points per game, 233rd in college basketball, and are giving up 58.3 per outing to rank 39th in college basketball.
- Sacred Heart has averaged 3.7 more points in NEC games (66.4) than overall (62.7).
- In 2022-23 the Pioneers are averaging 0.7 more points per game at home (64) than away (63.3).
- At home, Sacred Heart allows 56.7 points per game. On the road, it concedes 60.8.
- The Pioneers are averaging 64.1 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 1.4 more than their average for the season (62.7).
