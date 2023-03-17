The top-seeded Stanford Cardinal (28-5) face off against the No. 16 Sacred Heart Pioneers (19-13) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM.

Sacred Heart Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: ESPN

Sacred Heart vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison

The Pioneers put up just 4.1 more points per game (62.7) than the Cardinal allow their opponents to score (58.6).

Sacred Heart is 14-5 when it scores more than 58.6 points.

Stanford has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.7 points.

The Cardinal record 18.2 more points per game (76.5) than the Pioneers allow (58.3).

Stanford is 26-3 when scoring more than 58.3 points.

Sacred Heart is 15-11 when giving up fewer than 76.5 points.

This season the Cardinal are shooting 45.7% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Pioneers give up.

The Pioneers shoot 36.2% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Cardinal allow.

Sacred Heart Schedule