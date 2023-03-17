How to Watch the Sacred Heart vs. Stanford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The top-seeded Stanford Cardinal (28-5) face off against the No. 16 Sacred Heart Pioneers (19-13) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM.
Sacred Heart Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: ESPN
Sacred Heart vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison
- The Pioneers put up just 4.1 more points per game (62.7) than the Cardinal allow their opponents to score (58.6).
- Sacred Heart is 14-5 when it scores more than 58.6 points.
- Stanford has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.7 points.
- The Cardinal record 18.2 more points per game (76.5) than the Pioneers allow (58.3).
- Stanford is 26-3 when scoring more than 58.3 points.
- Sacred Heart is 15-11 when giving up fewer than 76.5 points.
- This season the Cardinal are shooting 45.7% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Pioneers give up.
- The Pioneers shoot 36.2% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Cardinal allow.
Sacred Heart Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Merrimack
|W 68-61
|William H. Pitt Center
|3/12/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 72-60
|Rothman Center
|3/15/2023
|Southern
|W 57-47
|Maples Pavilion
|3/17/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
