The top-seeded Stanford Cardinal (28-5) face off against the No. 16 Sacred Heart Pioneers (19-13) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM.

Sacred Heart vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison

  • The Pioneers put up just 4.1 more points per game (62.7) than the Cardinal allow their opponents to score (58.6).
  • Sacred Heart is 14-5 when it scores more than 58.6 points.
  • Stanford has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.7 points.
  • The Cardinal record 18.2 more points per game (76.5) than the Pioneers allow (58.3).
  • Stanford is 26-3 when scoring more than 58.3 points.
  • Sacred Heart is 15-11 when giving up fewer than 76.5 points.
  • This season the Cardinal are shooting 45.7% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Pioneers give up.
  • The Pioneers shoot 36.2% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Cardinal allow.

Sacred Heart Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/9/2023 Merrimack W 68-61 William H. Pitt Center
3/12/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson W 72-60 Rothman Center
3/15/2023 Southern W 57-47 Maples Pavilion
3/17/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion

