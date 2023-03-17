The No. 8 South Florida Bulls (26-6) face off against the No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 11:30 AM.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Florida vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles put up 5.7 more points per game (65) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (59.3).
  • When it scores more than 59.3 points, Marquette is 17-2.
  • South Florida is 21-1 when it allows fewer than 65 points.
  • The Bulls score 13.1 more points per game (71) than the Golden Eagles allow (57.9).
  • When South Florida puts up more than 57.9 points, it is 26-3.
  • When Marquette allows fewer than 71 points, it is 19-6.
  • The Bulls are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.9% higher than the Golden Eagles allow to opponents (41.3%).

South Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/22/2023 Tulsa W 93-83 Yuengling Center
3/1/2023 @ Cincinnati W 85-55 Fifth Third Arena
3/7/2023 Wichita State L 65-53 Dickies Arena
3/17/2023 Marquette - Colonial Life Arena

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/27/2023 DePaul W 98-80 Al McGuire Center
3/4/2023 St. John's (NY) W 57-47 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/5/2023 UConn L 81-52 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/17/2023 South Florida - Colonial Life Arena

