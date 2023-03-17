UConn vs. Iona: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 4 UConn Huskies (25-8) and the No. 13 Iona Gaels (27-7) battle on Friday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup starts at 4:30 PM.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Iona matchup.
UConn vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
UConn vs. Iona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Iona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-9.5)
|141.5
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|UConn (-9)
|141
|-460
|+370
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|UConn (-10)
|143.5
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
UConn vs. Iona Betting Trends
- UConn has compiled a 21-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 18 out of the Huskies' 31 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Iona has covered 16 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this year, 14 out of the Gaels' 26 games with an over/under have hit the over.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1800
- Oddsmakers rate UConn higher (ninth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (11th-best).
- The Huskies were +8000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +1800, which is the 56th-biggest change in the country.
- Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.