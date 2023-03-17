The No. 4 UConn Huskies (25-8) and the No. 13 Iona Gaels (27-7) battle on Friday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup starts at 4:30 PM.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Iona matchup.

UConn vs. Iona Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

UConn vs. Iona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Iona Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 21-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 18 out of the Huskies' 31 games this season have gone over the point total.

Iona has covered 16 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this year, 14 out of the Gaels' 26 games with an over/under have hit the over.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 Oddsmakers rate UConn higher (ninth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (11th-best).

The Huskies were +8000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +1800, which is the 56th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.