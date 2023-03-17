Friday's game between the UConn Huskies (25-8) and the Iona Gaels (27-7) at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UConn squad taking home the win. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Iona should cover the point spread, which is listed at 9.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 141.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Iona Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: TBS

Where: Albany, New York

Venue: MVP Arena

Line: UConn -9.5

Point Total: 141.5

Moneyline (To Win): UConn -450, Iona +340

UConn vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 74, Iona 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Iona

Pick ATS: Iona (+9.5)



Iona (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



UConn has compiled an 18-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Iona is 15-8-0. The Huskies have a 17-10-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Gaels have a record of 11-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 154.9 points per game, 13.4 more points than this matchup's total. UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the past 10 games. Iona has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game (scoring 78.5 points per game to rank 31st in college basketball while allowing 65 per outing to rank 41st in college basketball) and have a +443 scoring differential overall.

The 35.9 rebounds per game UConn averages rank 13th in the nation, and are 9.7 more than the 26.2 its opponents grab per contest.

UConn connects on 9 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball) at a 35.7% rate (94th in college basketball), compared to the 4.9 per game its opponents make at a 30% rate.

The Huskies average 101 points per 100 possessions (19th in college basketball), while allowing 83.7 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball).

UConn and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.3 per game (221st in college basketball) and force 12.7 (120th in college basketball play).

Iona Performance Insights

The Gaels put up 76.4 points per game (67th in college basketball) while giving up 65 per contest (41st in college basketball). They have a +387 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Iona averages 33.4 rebounds per game (81st in college basketball) while allowing 30.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.5 boards per game.

Iona knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball) while shooting 36% from beyond the arc (82nd in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.8 per game at 29.2%.

Iona has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (37th in college basketball), 2.6 fewer than the 12.9 it forces (103rd in college basketball).

