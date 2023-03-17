Friday's contest between the UConn Huskies (25-8) and Iona Gaels (27-7) squaring off at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:30 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Iona is projected to cover the point spread (9.5) against UConn. The two teams are expected to eclipse the 141.5 total.

UConn vs. Iona Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: UConn -9.5

UConn -9.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -500, Iona +360

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

UConn vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 74, Iona 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Iona

Pick ATS: Iona (+9.5)



Iona (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



UConn has compiled an 18-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Iona is 15-8-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Huskies are 17-10-0 and the Gaels are 11-12-0. The two teams average 154.9 points per game, 13.4 more points than this matchup's total. UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the past 10 contests. Iona has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +443 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.5 points per game. They're putting up 78.5 points per game to rank 33rd in college basketball and are giving up 65 per contest to rank 41st in college basketball.

UConn ranks 12th in the country at 35.9 rebounds per game. That's 9.7 more than the 26.2 its opponents average.

UConn knocks down 4.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9 (34th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.9.

The Huskies put up 101 points per 100 possessions (21st in college basketball), while giving up 83.7 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball).

UConn has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (221st in college basketball play) while forcing 12.7 (120th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.