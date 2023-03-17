The NCAA tournament at MVP Arena on Friday includes a first-round matchup that pits the UConn Huskies (25-8) against the Iona Gaels (27-7) at 4:30 PM ET. The Huskies' Adama Sanogo and the Gaels' Nelly Junior Joseph are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Iona

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TBS

UConn's Last Game

UConn lost its previous game to Marquette, 70-68, on Friday. Sanogo was its top scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 19 11 1 0 0 0 Alex Karaban 10 5 1 0 0 2 Nahiem Alleyne 10 0 1 2 0 2

Iona's Last Game

Iona won its previous game versus Marist, 76-55, on Saturday. Daniss Jenkins led the way with 27 points, plus five boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Daniss Jenkins 27 5 2 2 0 6 Walter Clayton Jr. 17 6 4 1 1 1 Nelly Junior Joseph 9 11 3 2 4 0

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo averages 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.3 assists, shooting 59.4% from the floor.

Tristen Newton paces the Huskies at 4.6 assists per game, while also posting 4.2 rebounds and 10.2 points.

Jordan Hawkins puts up 16.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Andre Jackson puts up 6.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Alex Karaban posts 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Iona Players to Watch

Joseph tops the Gaels in rebounding (9.4 per game), and averages 15.1 points and 1.1 assists. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Jenkins is recording a team-best 4.9 assists per contest. He's also delivering 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds, hitting 42.1% of his shots from the field, and 36.4% from 3-point range resulting in 1.6 treys per contest.

Walter Clayton Jr. is No. 1 on the Gaels in scoring (16.9 points per game) and assists (3.2), and puts up 4.3 rebounds. He also puts up 1.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Gaels receive 7.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Osborn Shema.

Berrick JeanLouis is putting up 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 15.6 7.3 1.1 0.7 0.8 0.5 Tristen Newton 9.9 5.3 6.1 1.5 0.2 1.3 Andre Jackson 8.4 6.8 4 0.6 0.6 0.6 Jordan Hawkins 15.2 3.8 1.2 0.5 0.6 2.7 Alex Karaban 9.7 4.8 1.9 0.8 1 1.8

